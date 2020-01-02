A husband and wife who were found dead in their State College home last month died from cardiac complications, the Centre County Coroner's Office said on Thursday.

The manner of death for Hal Hallock, 75, and Natalie Hallock, 71, was ruled natural, chief deputy coroner Judith Pleskonko said.

Toxicology results were negative for both, according to Pleskonko.

The Hallocks were found on Dec. 4 by State College police who went to their West Prospect Avenue home after being notified by family members who were concerned because the couple could not be contacted.

Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. Following an autopsy on Dec. 6, Pleskonko said carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out as a cause of death.

The Hallocks were well-known for their distinctive purple and pink home and their enthusiastic involvement in the community.

Hal Hallock, a State College High School and Penn State graduate, was a beloved substitute teacher for Centre County school districts. He earned a master's degree from Arizona State University and met and married Natalie after returning to State College. Both were recognized for their involvement and volunteering with many organizations around the area, including the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, First Night, Haunted Granary and State College Community Theatre.



