A 23-year-old Penn Township man was the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night on Route 45/Penns Valley Road, Centre County Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko reported on Saturday.

John David King was operating a non-motorized scooter near Paradise Road when he was struck by a vehicle. Pleskonko said that following an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

State police at Rockview said on Friday night that the vehicle, which is believed to be a silver or white Honda Pilot, was traveling westbound on Route 45 and fled after striking King at around 9 p.m.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side.

Police are continuing to investigate and have asked for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Rockview barracks at 814-355-7545.



