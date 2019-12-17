Centre County will be filling a vacancy after one of its two jury commissioners was elected to another office in November.

Current Democratic jury commissioner Jason Moser was successful in his campaign for Centre County controller, which will create the vacancy come Jan. 6, when he assumes his new position. Moser had been a jury commissioner representing the Democratic Party since 2018.

Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest will be responsible for appointing a new jury commissioner from the Democratic Party, who will serve the remaining two years of Moser's term, ending in January 2022.

Candidates for the position should submit a letter of interest by Jan. 2, 2020 to:

District Court Administrator Kendra J. Miknis

Centre County Court Administration/Centre County Courthouse

102 S. Allegheny St., Room 103

Bellefonte, PA, 16823

As in many other counties, Centre County has two elected jury commissioners: one Democrat and one Republican. The other jury commissioner position is held by Republican Hope Miller.