Centre County and local municipal government are limiting or eliminating public access to buildings in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but offices are still operating and services remain available.

Centre County Government

As of Wednesday all county buildings and offices, including court-related offices, will have limited public access. Community members are asked to refrain from visiting county offices in person. Contact and business should be conducted by phone, email or online.

"The County operates many distinct and diverse services each with different statutory and regulatory requirements for operation," a news release said. "Therefore, the public is encouraged to call any of the County offices listed below to receive guidance about how best to transact essential business needs."

A full list of county government office phone numbers can be found here.

Centre County Administrator Margaret Gray said on Tuesday that non-court offices "should be arranging for as many of our employees to work from home as possible." The Board of Commissioners also approved a leave policy specifically for individuals who contract COVID-19 or who are quarantined because of possible exposure.

Passport services at the prothonotary's office will be available by appointment only. Call 814-355-6796 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Check centrecountypa.gov for updates.

State College Borough

All business with State College Borough and requests for service should be conducted by phone, email or the borough website. Online options are available for taxes and other payments. Due dates for tax payments remain unchanged

The State College Municipal Building will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but public access will be limited to the first floor lobby. Touchscreen tablets are available to access online applications for business with the borough. Hand sanitizer is located near the tablet stations and everyone is urged to wash their hands.

Representatives will be available at the State College Police Department for walk-in assistance.

As previously reported, the parking department will suspend meter enforcement at 5 p.m. instead of the regular time of 10 p.m. through April 5. All other parking regulations and policies will remain in place at this time. All parking meters and equipment will be sanitized regularly.

Employees who are in a vulnerable population, or who live with a family member who is, have been encouraged to either work remotely if they are able or utilize sick leave.

Borough council also has canceled all previously approved special events and activities through May 10.

Authorities, boards and commissions meetings are postponed through April 30 unless immediate decisions are needed that impact essential services.

Check statecollegepa.us for updates.

College Township

All township facilities will be inaccessible to walk-in traffic and the exterior doors to Township buildings will be locked). Business is to be transacted through the use of the township drop box. Only as necessary will a township employee render assistance in the elevator lobby of the main floor of the municipal building at 1481 E. College Avenue. There should be no walk-in traffic allowed at the public works facility.

All public meetings for the next two weeks have been canceled.

Township employees are reporting to work as normal, but that status will be decided on a day-to-day basis.

Ferguson Township

Ferguson Township Municipal Building is closed for public access until further notice. Inquiries to staff may be made by phone at 814-238-4651, or by email at [email protected], during normal business hours.

Residents, businesses, and tax-payers may mail in checks for real estate tax payments, use the online earned-income tax portal or use the drop box outside the municipal office for municipal business including tax payments. The drop box is located next to the main entrance.

Check twp.ferguson.pa.us for updates.

Halfmoon Township

The Halfmoon Township Municipal Building is closed to public access until further notice. Inquiries to staff may be made during normal business hours by phone at 814-692-9800, or at the following emails:

Manager Denise Gembusia, [email protected];

Township Clerk Amy Smith, [email protected];

Tax Collector Brett Laird, [email protected].

Residents, businesses, and taxpayers may mail in checks for real estate tax payments, use the online earned-income tax portal or use the drop box outside the main municipal office entrance for any other municipal business including tax payments.

Check halfmoontwp.us for updates.

Harris Township

The township building is closed to the public until further notice. Staff will continue to work regular hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.. They can be reached by phone at 814-466-6228 or by email at:

[email protected] (Amy Farkas, Township Manager);

[email protected] (Todd Shea, Zoning/Ordinance Enforcement Officer);

[email protected] (Deb Lang, Administrative Secretary)

[email protected] (Don Addleman, Maintenance Superintendent);

[email protected] (Bonnie Tatterson, Finance/Tax Assistant).

Zoning permits will still be issued and inspections will be conducted. If a building permit needs to be signed by the zoning officer after zoning inspection, it should be placed outside so he can sign it. He will not enter any structures. For any other paperwork that needs to be signed, contact Todd Shea at [email protected] to make arrangements to do so utilizing the mail slot/drop off box.

Residents, businesses, and taxpayers may mail in checks for real estate tax payments, use the online earned-income tax portal on the Centre Tax Agency's website or use the drop box outside the municipal office for municipal business, including tax payments. The drop box is located next to the main entrance.

Check harristownship.org for updates

Patton Township

The township municipal building is open for essential business only during regular hours. Residents should call or email to conduct business whenever possible. Taxpayers should mail in checks for real estate tax payments or use the on-line earned-income tax portal.

Check twp.patton.pa.us for updates.

All Centre Region municipalities have been advised to cancel authorities, boards and commissions meetings unless immediate decisions are needed that would impact essential services.

Bellefonte Borough

Bellefonte Borough offices and operations are functioning, but the borough building is closed to the public. Services are being conducted by mail, phone and email. Customers can place bills in the drop box outside the front door of the borough building.

On-street meters and parking kiosks will have two-hour courtesy parking.

Parks will remain open, but equipment will not be disinfected, so residents are urged to follow safe hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

Bellefonte water, sewer and trash payments, there will be no late fees, shut-offs or credit card fees and flexible payment options will be available for those who need it.

Call 814-355-1501 or email [email protected] for questions. A borough directory can be found here.

Check bellefonte.net for updates.