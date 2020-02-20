Crash Causes Long Delays at Potters Mills Gap
Lengthy travel delays are expected after a tractor trailer crash Thursday morning on U.S. Route 322 at Potters Mills Gap.
The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. in the western end of the PMG construction project. Centre County dispatch reported a crash with entrapment of one male patient and said it appeared the truck may have lost its brakes.
Traffic may be slow or stopped for several hours, a PennDOT spokesperson said.
Centre Hall and Boalsburg fire companies and Centre LifeLink EMS were dispatched to the scene
Construction crews were scheduled to perform beam setting for a new bridge crossing Potter Run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, work that will result in periodic traffic stoppages. That work schedule may now be altered, according to PennDOT
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →