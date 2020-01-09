A crash Thursday morning in College Township has caused a morning detour for eastbound traffic near the intersection of East College Avenue and Shiloh Road.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. and resulted in downed service wires. State College police said at 7:30 a.m. that crews are making repairs to the wires and estimated it would be about 9:30 a.m. before the road reopened to eastbound traffic.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. CATA Bus reported that the XG route will be delayed because of the closure.