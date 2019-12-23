Joel Myers, founder of AccuWeather and the Centre County-based Dads' Resource Center, has been honored with the Strong Families Commission's inaugural Pennsylvania Fatherhood Award.

Myers received the award earlier this month in recognition of his leadership in developing the commission's symposium organizing committee's campaign “Brighter Futures for Our Children Through Greater Father Involvement.”

The father of seven children and grandfather of 10, Myers founded the Dads' Resource Center in 2015 with the mission of providing education, resources and advocacy for single fathers to help them fulfill their roles in the well-being and development of their children. According to the center, it is a children's advocacy organization with the aim of ensuring kids have involvement and contributions from both parents.

“Dr. Myers is being honored for his willingness to leave the comforts of the corporate world and demonstrate leadership that will undoubtedly draw other corporate giants to the struggle of men who want to care for their children and families, but face far too many systemic barriers that impede them from doing so,” said Rufus Sylvester Lynch, founder and chairman of the Strong Families Commission.

Myers joined Lynch earlier this year in advocating for legislation that would create the Pennsylvania Commission to Promote Greater Father Family Involvement, with the goal of promoting the well-being of children and families.

“We thank him for his courage and willingness to lead us in collaboration with state leaders and father, child and family advocates across Pennsylvania to increase the conversation and build awareness of the contributions fathers can make to the well-being of children and families, as well as the urgent need for the establishment of the Pennsylvania Commission to Promote Greater Father Family Involvement.”

Myers and Dads' Resource Center co-founder and board member Mark Lynch praised the Strong Families Commission for their partnership in working to strengthen families and child development.

“I am honored to receive this distinguished award,” Myers said. “I am grateful for and want to commend everyone who has worked so passionately and selflessly in this very important and meaningful endeavor to transform Pennsylvania into a model that leads the country in advocating for equal and critical rights for both parents.”

Other awards presented at the Strong Families Commission's fifth annual meeting on Dec. 10 included:

- Inaugural Philanthropic Award: Former Philadelphia Mayor Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr.

- Inaugural Corporate Award: David A. Wyher, President & CEO Delta Community Supports, Inc.

- Irvis, Fields & Williams Distinguished Public Service Award: Pennsylvania state Rep. Edward C. Gainey, D-Pittsburgh.