State College police officer John Aston and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jeffrey Ebeck received the 2018 Centre County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award on July 9, 2019 at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

For the second consecutive year, the Centre County District Attorney's Office will present a Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award, and the public is invited to make nominations.

"Recognition is given for exceptional achievement in any police endeavor, whether it be on duty or off duty," according to a news release. "That police work can include instances of valor, crime prevention, investigative work, community policing, traffic safety, drug control and prevention, juvenile programs and training programs."

Community members can submit nominations and reasons why through a form on the DA's office website. Nominees must be Centre County sworn full-time police officers below the rank of chief and the endeavors they are being recognized for should have occurred during calendar year 2019.

Nominations will be open until April 1.

Cantorna said he will make public each of the nominated officers and share their stories.

“It is important that we hear the everyday stories of the good work that local police do year in and year out," Cantorna said. "Sometimes it is the simplest acts of consideration that have the greatest effect on the people that police serve. All stories will be accepted and shared.”

Last year, the award was presented to State College officer John Aston and state police trooper Jeffrey Ebeck. Penn State police Det. Nicholas Sproveri and Bellefonte police Det. Bill Witmer also were nominated and recognized during a ceremony at the Centre County Courthouse.

Cantorna said last year he believes it was the first time such an award was presented in Centre County.