This home won the Ever 'Green' Award in Centre Region Parks and Recreation's inaugural Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

James Vuccolo's Shamrock Avenue home won the Show Stopper Award in Centre Region Parks and Recreation's inaugural Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Gary Masters' Barnstable Lane home won Best Theme in Centre Region Parks and Recreation's inaugural Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Stephen Bailey's South Allen Street home won the Classic Division in Centre Region Parks and Recreation's inaugural Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Centre Region Parks and Recreation has announced the winners of its inaugural "Deck the House" Holiday Lighting Contest.

A new way to celebrate the spirit of the season, the contest was open to residents of State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships. A $5 entry fee per home benefited CRPR's work throughout the region.

Judging took place on Friday evening, with last week's snowfall adding to the atmosphere.

“Agency staff really enjoyed visiting each home and seeing all of the hard work our homeowners put into their contest entries,” recreation supervisor Beth Lee said.

Winners were selected in each of four categories, receiving $125 cash and a gift basket.

• Best Theme - "Most consistent theme throughout."

Winner: Gary Masters, 1251 Barnstable Lane

Gary Masters won the Deck the House Contest for Best Theme. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

• Classic Division - "Most traditional, elegant decorations and lights."

Winner: Stephen Bailey, 1118 S. Allen St.

Stephen Bailey won the Deck the House Contest for the Classic Division. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

• Show Stopper - "Most animated, special effects."

Winner: James Vuccolo, 1231 Shamrock Avenue

James Vuccolo won the Deck the House Contest Show Stopper Award. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

• Ever "Green" - "Most energy efficient, good use of LED, green theme."

Winner requested that their name/address not be made public.

This home won the Deck the House Contest Ever "Green" Award. Photo provided | Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Nittany Settlement Company, HRG, Sheetz, Target and Kuhn’s Tree Farm assisted with prizes.

CRPR created a a driving tour so community members can go out and see more than 25 of the homes that participated in this year’s contest.

Go here for the Google Map of the driving tour.

The stops are color-coded:

• Yellow Map Pins are Best Theme entries.

• Red Map Pins are Show Stopper entries.

• Green Map Pins are Ever “Green” entries.

• Purple Map Pins are Classic entries

• Blue Map Pins are the winners in each category.

To begin the driving tour, just click on any of the pins and click Start to get turn-by-turn driving directions. When you have arrived, click Done. The map then becomes available for your next selection.

CRPR asks those who follow the tour to drive safely, be respectful of neighborhood activities and not block anyone’s driveway.