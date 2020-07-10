Drivers traveling toward the State College area through the Potters Mills Gap area of Route 322 will encounter a detour next week.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, westbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 144 north and Route 45 west before returning to Route 322 at Boalsburg.

The detour is necessary for crews to realign the traffic pattern at the western end of the Potters Mills Gap project, according to PennDOT.

Work will also continue off the roadway and drivers should be alert as numerous construction vehicles enter and exit Route 322 through the project area. Flaggers in the roadway may be aiding construction vehicle movements and drivers should not follow construction vehicles into the work area.

A 13-foot width restriction on the western end of the project between Route 144 and Mountain Back Road and a 14-foot width restriction on the eastern end of the project between Sand Mountain Road and Route 144 will remain in place until.

Motorists now continue along the existing Route 322 to the recently completed bridge spanning Potter Run to access Crowfield and Krise Valley Roads, PennDOT advised.

The current work is part of the third and final phase of the Potters Mills Gap project, which began in 2015. Phase three is reconstructing Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road at Seven Mountain to Potters Mills, creating a four-lane road through the area and a new Route 322/144 intersection.

"The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills," according to PennDOT.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on the $82 million job, which is expected to be completed in the fall.