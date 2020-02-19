PHILIPSBURG — Sophie Watson says her mother, Kelly Watson, would “literally give you the shirt off her back” and is “always looking for ways to help.”

Kelly, a State College native who resides in Philipsburg now, has two biological children, two grown, adopted children, and seven adopted children between the ages of four and 12, the latter of whom have special needs and all live at home.

Now, it’s the community’s chance to help Kelly.

“(Kelly and her husband, Dan) have been foster parents for over 25 years, so aside from just adopting kids, they’ve had over 75 kids in their home, whether it was just to have a place to stay overnight, a month, a year,” said Sophie Watson.

“If anybody has ever had a GoFundMe, or (benefit dinner), she’s always been one to donate money, clothes, anything — everything she could do.”

Kelly was a Lifesharing Provider for 11 years, meaning, in Sophie’s words, she “takes disabled or intellectually disadvantaged people into her home and treats them like family, basically.”

Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma (an inoperable form of cancer that has spread throughout her body), and is undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the tumors, but her medical bills are ever-mounting. The first medical bill was “more than $7,500,” according to the family, “and there are still many more to come.”

A spaghetti and meatball dinner ($10 a person) with a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and bake sale to benefit the Watsons will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Hope Fire Company recreation center, 500 N. Sixth St. in Philpsburg. Proceeds from the event ill go toward childcare, medical expenses and travel.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/KellyWatson.