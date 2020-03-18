Statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have restricted if and how certain businesses can operate. But many are still offering services in a variety of ways.

To "share as much information with the community as possible" Downtown State College Improvement District has launched an online spreadsheet of downtown businesses that are currently offering services. It includes businesses' hours, options for takeout and delivery, online sales, and availability of gift cards.

The list is "evolving as businesses inform us," according to DSCID. Downtown merchants that would like to be added to the list should email [email protected].

At the time of this writing, 43 businesses had added information to the list.

Downtown businesses that are offering take-out, delivery, online & gift card orders. @State_CollegePA https://t.co/YKVW35fBaf — DowntownStateCollege (@DSCID) March 18, 2020

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close dine-in service but are able to offer takeout and delivery. More than 20 downtown food and drink establishments were offering options including takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.

Retail shops, which were deemed non-essential businesses and advised to close, are also offering options such as online orders, pickup and delivery.

Some establishments which may not be able to provide their regular services still offer gift cards for sale, which is one way community members can support local businesses during the shutdown.

A complete list of downtown State College businesses that sell gift cards can also be found here.