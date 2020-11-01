After starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2012 [although under very different scheduling circumstances] Penn State football finds itself in fairly unfamiliar territory relative to the high level of success in recent years.

The good news, things ought to get easier for a Penn State team that is better than its sloppy performance against Indiana and a simply-not-as-good-as-the-other-team outing against Ohio State.

As it stands on Saturday night Penn State's road ahead features six Big Ten teams that are currently 4-7 through two weeks of play. The next three games against Maryland, Nebraska and Iowa include just one win among those teams [although Nebraska's game was canceled due to COVID because of course.]

On the other side of that, the ambiguous crossover game against a to-be-determined Big Ten West counterpart and the potential for a bowl game assuming the world is still up for that sort of thing. All told eight more contests as the calendar turns toward a hopefully better and less 2021.

Content Sponsor

All told the Nittany Lions will have a little bit more breathing room to work with as it pertains to teams that will make you pay a high price for your mistakes, and to Penn State's credit it did manage to mitigate some of the self-inflicted wounds from Week 1. Against Indiana the Nittany Lions turned the ball over three times, and committed 10 penalties for 100 yards.

On Saturday those numbers improved by a fairly noticeable margin, Penn State committing five penalties for a modest 31-yards while Sean Clifford's late interception proved to be the final gasp in Penn State's comeback effort, but given time and score, arguably not an entirely consequential miscue.

For now Penn State will focus on a Maryland team that managed to upend Minnesota 45-43 in a Friday night overtime thriller after losing 43-3 to a now 2-0 Northwestern team. The Nittany Lions have beat Maryland in five-straight meetings, outscoring the Terps 163-6 over the past three meetings.

Time will tell if history can repeat itself with another lopsided victory, but for now the Nittany Lions can rest easy knowing that despite being 0-2, that the season has only just begun. Something they will hope is a good thing.

“If you’re not motivated right now, then I don’t really want you on the team, that’s just a fact,” Clifford said. “If you’re not motivated off of two losses when your back’s against the wall, if you’re just somebody who’s gonna fold and say, ‘Alright, we’ll get ‘em next year,’ I don’t want you here.”