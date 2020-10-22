C-NET hosted candidates in the 2020 general election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We'll be sharing the video interviews with candidates for the 12th and 15th congressional districts and the 76th, 77th, 81st and 171st state house districts.

THE RACE

Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, which in Centre County includes Ferguson Township, State College, Harris Township, College Township, part of Halfmoon Township and the Penns Valley Area. The 12th District also includes portions of Bradford, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties

THE INCUMBENT

Republican Fred Keller, of Kreamer, Snyder County, is seeking reelection for what would be his first full term in the House. Keller won a special election in May 2019 to replace former Rep. Tom Marino, who stepped down that January. He currently serves on the committees on oversight and reform and education and labor. Prior to his election to Congress, Keller was the representative for the 85th state House district for just over seven years. He previously served as Middle Creek Township auditor and worked for 25 years at Conestoga Wood Specialties. He and his wife also started a property management and residential construction company.

Campaign website: www.fredkellerforcongress.com

THE CHALLENGER

Democrat Lee Griffin, of Sunbury, Northumberland County, is a first-time candidate. A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Griffin has a professional background in logistics and warehousing, starting as a floor supervisor and now running a distribution network for online retail, in which he oversees hundreds of employees, a multi-million dollar budget and national contract negotiations. He previously managed a call center for a water utility contractor and for two years taught English as a second language in Taiwan.

Campaign website: www.leegriffinforcongress.com

THE ISSUES

In their C-NET interviews, Keller and Griffin discuss their qualifications and backgrounds, the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural broadband internet access, aiding family farmers, affordable health care, mail-in voting, racial justice, immigration reform and climate change. Watch their video interviews below. For information about voting in-person or by mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election in Centre County, visit centrecountyvotes.com.

Fred Keller

Lee Griffin