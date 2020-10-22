C-NET hosted candidates in the 2020 general election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We'll be sharing the interviews with candidates for the 12th and 15th congressional districts and the 76th, 77th, 81st and 171st state house districts.

THE RACE

Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District, which is the state's largest by area, includes northern and western Centre County and parts of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.

THE INCUMBENT

Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, of Howard Township, is seeking his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives, having first won election in 2008. He currently serves on the House agriculture and education and labor committees. Prior to running for Congress, he spent 28 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager and a licensed nursing home administrator, and he served on the Bald Eagle Area School Board. He has a bachelor's degree from Penn State and a master's degree from Temple.

Campaign website: www.friendsofglennthompson.com

THE CHALLENGER

Democrat Robert Williams, of Burnside Township, Clearfield County, is a native of California who moved to central Pennsylvania about two years ago to be closer to family. He is a longtime EMT and a pastor. Williams also is certified as a continuing education provider and trained fellow EMTs studied at Fresno City College and San Diego State before leaving school to take care of his mother. While living in Anaheim, California, he ran for city council and mayor.

Campaign website: www.williamsfor15.com

THE ISSUES

In their C-NET interviews, Thompson and Williams discuss why their running, their qualifications and backgrounds, the biggest challenges facing the district, the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural broadband internet access, aiding family farmers, affordable health care, mail-in voting, racial justice and climate change. Watch their video interviews below. For information about voting in-person or by mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election in Centre County, visit centrecountyvotes.com.

Glenn Thompson

Robert Williams