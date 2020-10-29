C-NET hosted candidates in the 2020 general election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We'll be sharing the interviews with candidates for the 12th and 15th congressional districts and the 76th, 77th, 81st and 171st state house districts.

THE RACE

Pennsylvania State House of Representatives 76th District, which includes part of Centre County and all of Clinton County. In Centre County, the district represents Benner Township, Boggs Township, Burnside Township, Curtin Township, Haines Township, Howard, Howard Township, Liberty Township, Marion Township, Miles Township, Milesburg, Snow Shoe, Snow Shoe Township, Union Township and Unionville.

THE INCUMBENT

Republican Stephanie Borowicz, of McElhattan, is seeking a second term. She first won election in 2018, becoming the first Republican to represent the 76th district in nearly 50 years. A pastor's wife and mother who has lived in Clinton County since 2009, she was previously an elementary school teacher. She holds a degree in liberal studies from Vanguard University.

Borowicz declined to participate in a C-NET interview.

THE CHALLENGER

Democrat Joe Waltz, of Lock Haven, was an educator for 34 years before retiring from Keystone Central School District and is an active community volunteer. A resident of Clinton County for 50 years, he was the chairman of the county's Democratic Committee from 2014 to 2018 and also served on the Lock Haven Planning Commission. He has a degree in education from Mansfield University and has been married to his wife, Stephanie, a retired small business owner, for 37 years.

Campaign website: electjoewaltz.com

THE ISSUES

In his C-NET interview, Waltz discussed why he's running, his experiences and qualifications, Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural broadband internet access, aiding family farmers, climate change, mail-in voting, racial justice and property tax reform.

Joe Waltz