C-NET hosted candidates in the 2020 general election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We'll be sharing the interviews with candidates for the 12th and 15th congressional districts and the 76th, 77th, 81st and 171st state house districts.

THE RACE

Pennsylvania State House of Representatives 81st District, which includes parts of Centre and Mifflin counties and all of Huntingdon County. In Centre County, the district represents Ferguson Township (partial), Patton Township (partial), Halfmoon Township, Port Matilda, Taylor Township and Worth Township.

THE INCUMBENT

Republican Rich Irvin of Spruce Creek Township, Huntingdon County, is seeking his fourth term as representative for the 81st district, having first been elected to the office in 2014. Prior to his election to the state house, Irvin was Huntingdon County treasurer for 18 years.. Irvin has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

facebook.com/RepIrvin



THE CHALLENGER

Democrat Ian Kidd is seeking office for the first time. From 2014-18, Kidd served in various roles for the Rick Rogers campaign in the 81st district, including campaign director in Centre County and deputy campaign manager. He is a public school teacher and holds a degree in secondary education from Lock Haven University.

facebook.com/ianforpa



THE ISSUES

In their C-NET interviews, Irvin and Kidd discuss why they're running, experiences and qualifications, Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural broadband internet access, aiding family farmers, property tax reform, mail-in voting, health care, climate change and environmental protection, property tax reform, the cost of higher education and racial justice.

Rich Irvin

Ian Kidd