MICHAEL WINTERS, manager of Bald Eagle State Park, center, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adam Dunn, at Winters’ left, along with other officials cut the ribbon during a ceremony dedicating the new office and environmental learning center at the state park on Dec. 10. Photo by Vincent Corso/The Gazette

PARK MANAGER Michael Winters shows some of the animal displays at the new environmental learning center and office at Bald Eagle State Park. Photo by Vincent Corso/THE GAZETTE

HOWARD — The old environmental education building at Bald Eagle State Park left something to be desired. The structure didn’t match the quality environmental education that was offered to area students, environmental groups and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources staff from around the state, said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adam Dunn during the dedication of a new office and ELC on Dec. 10

“One of the primary goals of the state park system, and especially this park, is environmental education and really engaging with visitors and young people. And yet, the old environmental education facility didn’t serve that function well,” said Dunn.

She said that before the ceremony she took a drive to the old facility to remind herself what it was like.

“Good quality education took place in that building,” Dunn said, “but the building didn’t support the quality of education that was taking place inside of it.”

The new office and learning center building brings the two structures together in a way that will serve the popular park well, said park manager Michael Winters. The building, which includes two meeting rooms and space for administration, public contact, law enforcement and environmental education, complements the park’s 5,900 acres and 1,730-acre lake. Winters said the new office will help modernize and improve services to campers, boaters and other visitors.

The new learning center will serve as the “cornerstone” of Bald Eagle’s year-round environmental education and interactive programs that include guided walks, curriculum-based outdoor investigation and hands-on learning activities.

“The new park office and environmental learning center at Bald Eagle State Park will serve to consolidate both park operation and environmental education opportunities under one roof in a new, modern facility that hosts countless meetings, trainings and learning experience throughout the year,” said Winters. “Although new learning exhibits are not yet present in the facility, the process is underway to add these features with an expected installation date before Memorial Day.”

Winters said that because of the park’s central location in the state, it often serves as a meeting place for DCNR educational and administrative meetings throughout the year.

Funding for the facility was provided through by the state and Dunn said that many of the parks in the state are in need of funding for infrastructure projects, and that Restore Pennsylvania — a plan by Gov. Tom Wolf to improve infrastructure in the state —

could help address these projects in state parks and forest thought the commonwealth.

“With dedicated staff and buildings like these, our Pennsylvania state park system has become a national leader in environmental education,” said Dunn. Development and expansion of these efforts require multi-pronged, concerted efforts to succeed. They also need the sustained financing that only Restore Pennsylvania can provide, she added.

“Fortunately the good news here is that we had Keystone funds and were able to provide this for the park and the region,” said Dunn. “These improvements are essential in meeting the needs of our children so they can be prepared as the next generation of conservation leaders across Pennsylvania. You can bet that there are hundreds of children who have gotten their start in conservation here.”

Dunn shared how her interest in conservation started when she spent time with her dad, who worked at state parks.

“I would always tag along and take ranger walks and my interest in nature was spawned by those public lands,” said Dunn. “That interest is critical for the future of Pennsylvania and the future of this country. So, it is an important service that we are able to provide and are excited to be able to offer in this facility.”

