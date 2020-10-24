College GameDay is returning to Happy Valley

ESPN announced Saturday night that its college football morning show will air live from Penn State ahead of the Nittany Lions football’s clash with Ohio State on Halloween.

The show will broadcast from 9 a.m.-noon at Beaver Stadium. No fans will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 protocols. Tailgating areas and the footprint around the stadium will be closed to the public.

ESPN created a "virtual pit" for this season to give fans an opportunity to be part of the show. Fans can register at www.collegegameday.com for a chance to join the live show. Fans can create signs and use #gamedaysigns on social media for a chance to be featured.

Content Sponsor

This will be the fourth straight year College GameDay visits Penn State. The show returned to Happy Valley for the first time in eight years ahead of the 2017 White Out game and followed up for the 2018 and 2019 White Outs, too.

Next weekend will be Penn State’s 22nd overall appearance on the show and its ninth time hosting.

College GameDay set up shop on Old Main Lawn in 2017 and 2018 and moved to the HUB Lawn in 2019. GameDay culminates with Lee Corso making his pick for the featured game by bringing out the headgear of who he thinks will win, and he’s picked Penn State during each of the crew’s last three visits.