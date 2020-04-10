AS MORE PEOPLE flock to the trails in central Pennsylvania, it is important to follow trail etiquette and practice social distancing. Photo by Vincent Corso | The Gazette

The parking lots at trailheads around the region are getting a little crowded these days as people flock to nature as a social distancing measure. They are not only seeking the fresh air and exercise that’s good for the human body, but also as a way to relieve the boredom as the state’s stay-at-home order continues.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said that state and local parks, state forests and trails are seeing record numbers of visitors, with more anticipated as the weather turns warmer and now that fishing season has begun.

DCNR reported that from March 17 to 25, Presque Isle State Park in Erie saw an average 165 percent increase in visitation from the same dates last year.

State park and forest facilities such as restrooms, playgrounds and all overnight accommodations are closed and staff is limited. The public can access lands and trails, but they should be respectful of natural places by practicing leave-no-trace ethics, and the following:

- Avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads — find a different spot;

- Use the bathroom before you visit;

- Bring a bag and carry out your trash;

- Take your trash home with you as there is limited staff emptying trash cans; and

- Clean up after pets and carry out the bags.

Pennsylvania has 121 state parks and 20 forest districts. Centre County is home to many state parks and state forest land. There is plenty of open space for people to enjoy and maintain social distancing, but people need to take some precautions, said Mike Bush, board member of The Friends of Rothrock State Forest.

The Friends is a nonprofit group promoting and supporting responsible public access to, education about and enjoyment and stewardship of Rothrock State Forest for current and future generations.

“Musser Gap, Shingletown Gap and the Galbraith parking lot near Tussey Mountain have been quite busy lately,” said Bush. “Even during the week when there is usually less traffic, obviously people are around to go out and take part, so all those main parking lots have been quite full.

“I think at the moment we have a lot of new trail users, people who just maybe just haven’t been out for a while,” Bush continued. “So, it is good reminder for good trail etiquette for everyone. Follow the leave-no-trace approach, of course.”

With popular trailheads becoming crowed, there are plenty of other places to go.

“Rothrock State Forest is 90,000-plus acres. There is room for us to spread out … the Cooper’s Gap area or Whipple Dam, which is itself closed, but you can access the forest from that side,” said Bush. “I did a gravel bike ride there on Sunday and I didn’t see a single other rider.”

Bush said that DCNR has limited staffing currently and the rangers are “stretched thin,” so it is important that trail users are safe. He said new trail users should make sure they have maps and a plan on where they are hiking and inform people where they are going, just in case something happens. And, he said, it is not the time to try something that is beyond a person’s skill level.

“There is going to be limited first responder activity so it’s not a time go and jump off that rock you always thought about,” said Bush.

Bush said physical or social distancing still applies on the trails. For families that are out together, walking single file allows others to pass with enough space. He said the descending rider or hiker is supposed to give way to the ascending trail user.

“We don’t want anyone getting run over out there,” said Bush. “And, if you are a mountain biker or a runner, maybe don’t pass at high speed right now. The huffing and puffing can scare people at the moment,” said Bush. “So just kind of be conscious of yourself.”

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn reminded Pennsylvanians that being outdoors is good health care and self care, but recommendations for social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus still apply.

“During this time of significant changes to our daily routines it’s clear that our need for and appreciation of nature is greater than ever,” Dunn said. “Outdoor activities are a great idea to relieve stress and as immunity boosters, but they should not include exposure to hightouch surfaces or other groups of people. We need to spread out.”

Dunn noted the best advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home. Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running is allowed if social distancing is maintained.

Some tips for avoiding groups of people outdoors include:

- If you have a yard, spend time there outdoors every day;

- If possible, take a walk around your neighborhood with the people in your family, as long as you can stay six feet away from neighbors;

- If you decide to leave your neighborhood, plan for several alternate locations, so if you arrive at your first one and there are crowds, you can move on;

- Choose a less busy time of day, such as early morning;

- Find a local park or trail that offers enough space for social distancing. Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local parks;

- Some municipalities have closed local parks to protect visitors and employees, so check the status of the park before you go. If the park is open, bathrooms and water fountains likely will not be, so plan ahead; and

- There also are more than 12,000 miles of trails in Pennsylvania, most of which remain accessible during this period.