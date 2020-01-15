Express is closing its location at the Nittany Mall in College Township. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

Another longtime Nittany Mall store will be closing its doors.

Clothing retailer Express is closing its location in the mall, according to signs posted throughout the store. A store-wide closing sale is in effect, with 60-80% off all merchandise.

Express's corporate media relations office has not yet returned messages seeking comment, but the Centre Daily Times reported the store's last day of business is Jan. 26.

The company reported in December that its net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were down 5% from the same period a year earlier, a decrease of $26.5 million. An Express, Inc. statement at the time said a a "new corporate strategy and significant cost savings," would be presented at an investor event on Jan. 22.

The State College store store is one of several Express locations to announce their closings in the past week, including Midland, Mich., Visalia, Calif., and Newport, R.I.

Express is the second Nittany Mall store closing announced this year. Last week, Macy's announced it would shutter its department store at the Nittany Mall within the next eight to 12 weeks.