The Ferguson Township Municipal Building will be closed to the public this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the township, the employee who tested positive has not been in the office for a week. Township offices will be deep cleaned for the remainder of the week (Oct. 26-30) and staff will work remotely.

Ferguson Township police will continue to work out of the building, but no other staff will be in the offices during regular business hours. The police department lobby will be open for police matters only.

Public works crews will continue working and brush and leaf collection will proceed as normal.

Messages can be sent to township email addresses or through the township website at www.twp.ferguson.pa.us/about/webforms/contact-us .