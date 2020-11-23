Ferguson Township Municipal Building, 3147 Research Drive, will be closed to the public indefinitely beginning Nov. 26 because of the rise in COVID-19 cases around the region and state.

The main building will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Administrative offices will close on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will remain closed to the public until further notice, according to a township news release.

Staff can be reached by e-mail or by phone at 814-238-4651 during regular business hours. All staff and public meetings will be held virtually or by phone.

The Ferguson Township Police Department lobby will remain open for public access during regular hours. Police will continue to answer all emergency and non-emergency calls all day every day.

The township's crisis management team will continue to evaluate the rise in COVID-19 cases and will provide an update by Dec. 10.