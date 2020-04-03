A Ferguson Township police officer tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Chris Albright reported on Friday.

The officer, who has been improving and is expected to make a full recovery, has been on leave for 16 days. He will only return to work on the recommendation of his physician, according to a township news release.

It's the first reported case of a law enforcement officer in Centre County testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

There are no other cases among any other Ferguson Township staff to date.

Township police have implemented precautions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing protocols at the station and in between shift; monitoring health and potential symptoms among officers and staff; outfitting officers with personal protective equipment for responding to calls and interacting with the public; and frequent cleaning and sanitizing of the township building, vehicles and other equipment.

"Ferguson Township and the other municipal and regional law enforcement agencies have comprehensive mutual aid agreements in place to provide assistance to other jurisdictions when in need," a township statement said. "While we do not anticipate needing to call on additional resources for assistance in patrol and other police activities, it is reassuring that assistance is available if needed."

To date, Centre County has 32 cases of COVID-19, including four new cases reported by the Department of Health on Friday. Across Pennsylvania, there are now 8,420 total cases in 63 counties, with 102 deaths.