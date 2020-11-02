Ferguson Township police are looking for runaway 15-year-old Angelique Carter, who was last seen on Monday. Photo provided

Ferguson Township police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

Angelique Carter, 15, was last seen on Monday at school but did not return home. She is believed to have purchased a bus ticket and may have left the area, police said.

Carter is described as a light skin Black female, 5-foot-3 and about 130 pounds. She has dark brown, straight shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black or dark blue sweatshirt and was carrying a gray-blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Carter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.