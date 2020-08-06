The State College Little League team had high hopes of playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport this season. However, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual tournament, and in turn, crushed the dreams of many young ballplayers hoping to get to Little League’s biggest stage. The State College team, kneeling from left, included Kade Cramer, Brody Downs, Ty Herzing and Rowan Walker. Standing are Connor McClure, Brandon McClure, Brady Wager, Jude Rhymer, Max Herncane, Lucas Bierly, Jack Snyder, Cody Norman and Tiernan Elliott. Submitted photo

As every young baseball player progresses and advances, the dreams begin to set in to help a team reach the Little League World Series.

Thousands of boys and girls have that goal every year of reaching Williamsport, and if this had been like any other summer, for a lucky few this week those dreams would be tantalizingly close. If everything was just right, a Centre County team could have won a state championship at the end of July, and be spending the first week of August in Bristol, Conn., at the Mid-Atlantic Regional.

However, the summer of 2020 has not been like any other. Just like high school and college athletes who had visions of one last run at a championship, 12-year-old boys and girls around the world were denied any opportunity, thanks to COVID-19.

“It was really bumming because, all of us, my friends, that was our dream since we started playing all-stars,” said Max Herncane, 12, of State College.

“I was really bummed that happened,” said Lucas Bierly, 12, also of State College. “I was really excited to start off the year, excited and pumped to see my friends again and having a good time playing baseball. When everything shut down I just was kind of upset about it that we wouldn’t have had a chance to go to Williamsport.”

Max and Lucas, like so many others in the area, got in a practice or two in March before the nation came to a halt. Over the following weeks they played catch with family members, and maybe did some other drills, but it wasn’t the same.

“I missed being close to my friends,” said Braeden Fortney, 11, of Bellefonte.

Max had practices with his father, Shawn, and sister, Olivia, who will be a senior and member of the softball team at State College.

“It was definitely a different dynamic,” said Shawn Herncane, who coaches Little League and also would have been in his first season as the Lady Little Lions’ softball head coach. “You have to have that internal will to go at it every day without the benefit of the camaraderie of your team. But I think Max is very focused and wants to be a great baseball player, so he was willing to do the work – he would ask, ‘Hey Dad, let’s go hit today, let’s go do this today.’ He was great in that regard.”

As the days ticked away, the kids, coaches, parents and fans held out hope – certainly for life to get better and for everyone to stay healthy, but also that Little League International in Williamsport would keep the dreams alive. Reality, however, soon set in.

“I was torn, with the way things were developing,” said Adam Bierly, of State College. “As a manager I wanted to see these kids succeed and see how far we could get, but at the same time, in the back of my mind, their safety was the most important.”

Bierly had guided teams of 10- and 11-year-old all-stars to victories at the district and sectional level each of the previous two seasons, reaching the state tournament both times, and he had hoped he might be the manager with most of that same group this summer.

While state and national dreams were dashed, young ball players in the area got a small reprieve. When lockdowns were eased and Centre County was moved to green status by the state, local leagues got back up and running. Practices began in early June and a small season was quickly put together.

“When we look back, we should feel fortunate that we got anything at all,” Adam Bierly said. “The kids needed it, to get out and to have an outlet. At least there was something, some sort of season.”

As Bellefonte Little League President Bill Carey pointed out, it gave a little more meaning and importance to the regular season.

“Under normal circumstances, the cancellation of the tournament would have been cause for a lot of consternation and the kids would have been absolutely crushed,” Carey said. “To be fair, they are, but they came a hair away from not being able to play baseball at all this season.”

Leadership in Williamsport came up with a set of guidelines and protocols, and then people like Carey had to make their own adaptations and additions. The home team was in charge of sanitizing the field after every game – from ball bins to gates to doorknobs. Dugouts were off limits, tents were set up next to the fields and when they were on the bench, players had to sit on upside-down 5-gallon buckets set up 6 feet apart.

“Sitting on the buckets was uncomfortable. During games I was standing,” Braeden said. “After the first game, then I got the hang of the rules.”

Jerry Cain, a manager at Bellefonte, had similar feelings.

“We definitely had some obstacles to go through, and at the beginning it was a pain in the butt,” he said. “But our kids got to play baseball, and you look back – it was still worth it.”

Similar rules were used in State College, though the dugouts also were occasionally occupied, and it was similar for Penns Valley, among leagues contacted for this story.

Leagues also saw some attrition from preseason registrations. Carey figures Bellefonte lost 25 percent of its players by the time play was restarted in June, dropping from 215 players on about 20 rosters across all levels to about 175 players and 16 teams. Fewer than five players, however, did not come back to the five majors teams.

Amy Schirf, State College Little League communications director, said the league saw a similar dip of 25 percent across all levels, and the majors dropped from eight teams of 12 players each to six teams of 11. Penns Valley’s rosters dropped from 125 to 95 total players, and from three teams at each level to two.

The best news was all three leagues, to the best of their knowledge, did not have a single COVID-19 case among players.

“It was amazing how quickly (the kids) adapted,” Carey said. “Once the parents put them through the fence, they were kids – they were kids getting to play baseball.”

The season came to an end during the final days of July. There will be fall ball for a little more action, and while that is usually meant to be preparation for the following season, 12-year-olds will be allowed to play. But the sting of seeing the summer season end without any all-star tournaments was still tough to take.

“Towards the end of the season was tough,” Max said. “Our last game was (July 30) and knowing that I didn’t have any more Little League, that was so weird. At the beginning of the year, I didn’t really think about that much. I just wanted to play as long as I could.”

They can take the small victory in getting to have a truncated season, but this certainly wasn’t the end to the story they wanted to see.

“Every kid over there dreams about going to Williamsport, winning, being the best team,” Cain said. “Some team, somewhere in the United States, could have won that this year. This stinks. For our kids, we had a good group of 12-year-olds and it would have been fun. I like to travel and watch these kids play and to not see that is just a shame.”