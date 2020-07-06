As the 4th Fest community food drive enters its final days, organizers are hoping to achieve a goal of 50,000 donated items.

Central PA 4th Fest Executive Director Frank Savino said food collection runs through Thursday, July 9 at collection points that can be found on the food drive website..

“Building on the momentum from the overwhelmingly positive response to Saturday’s Independence Day fireworks displays, we are asking everyone to continue the celebration by being a hunger hero and donating a non-perishable food item,” Savino said. “If every person who watched the fireworks Saturday donates one item, we believe we can reach the goal, and help our neighbors in need in a big way.”

Organizers are asking the public to bring non-perishable food in any excess boxes they have on hand, which will allow for easier packing of the trucks.

Savino said individuals or groups that aren’t able to drop off at a collection point may bring their donations to the warehouse at 2595 Clyde Avenue between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

All food donated will be distributed to YMCA Anti-Hunger Program serving Centre County residents.

Fritz Smith, president and CEO of The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, applauded 4th Fest organizers for their innovation and commitment to the community in a year when it was not possible to hold the annual Fourth of July celebration as in past years.

“4th Fest has been recognized as one of the most unique fireworks displays in the nation,” Smith said. “I think this year’s festivities were again worthy of that distinction thanks to the creativity and dedication of organizers and volunteers.

“We hope the community will embrace the spirit of the celebration by donating a nonperishable food item this week, and perhaps start a new Fourth of July tradition in Happy Valley.”