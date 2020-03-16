Following Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Monday of a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses for the next two weeks, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced all all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will close indefinitely.

The move comes as the state looks to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties were already set to close after Monday.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

Sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com were to cease at 5 p.m. Monday. Orders already placed for delivery to non-store addresses will be processed and delivered, though may be delayed because of high order volume. Orders designated for store delivery that have yet to leave the fulfillment center will be cancelled and refunds issued.

The PLCB will re-evaluate its operations at the end of the month.