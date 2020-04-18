After being closed since March 17 as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, some of the state-run Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will begin offering limited curbside pickup, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said on Saturday.

Starting Monday, stores will take a limited number of phone orders Monday through Saturday for curbside pickup.

In Centre County, the service will be available at the stores at 1682 N. Atherton St., State College, and 127 Southridge Plaza, State College.

Each store will take orders by phone between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or until it reaches its daily maximum number of orders. A customer can place only one order of up to six bottles per store each day.

Payment by credit card is required and no returns are allowed. Store staff will provide information to callers about products available for purchase.

The state shuttered physical locations of the liquor stores as well as online sales in March. On April 1, limited sales of up to six bottles per order from a reduced catalog of 1,000 top-selling wines and spirits resumed at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

Access to the website has been randomized, to prevent overwhelming the site and order abuse and to prolong sales throughout the day. But the system left some booze-buyers frustrated with being unable to purchase anything at all on a given day.

Since online sales resumed, the PLCB has ramped up the number of total orders being filled each day and began using stores as fulfillment centers, with the goal of having more than 100 stores packing orders by this weekend. The PLCB expects to soon accept more than 10,000 online orders per day.