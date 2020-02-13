Looking to get people riding even in the winter months, the first Centre Region Winter Bike Anywhere Friday will take place on Friday, Feb. 14.

To participate, all you have to do is, as the name implies, ride your bike anywhere, — to work or school, to shop or get something to eat, or just for fun — then register your ride by completing the form at Engage State College. Everyone that registers will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Appalachian Outdoors gift card.

Friday is National Winter Bike to Work to Day but the Centre Region wants all bike trips to count.

“You can ride around the block, to a friend’s house or the movies," Matthew Cox, CentreBike President, said in a press release. "Any time on a bike qualifies you to enter and win the $50 prize. So, get on your bike and ride!”

Bike Anywhere Friday is a partnership between State College Borough, Centre Regional Planning Agency, CentreBike, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Centre Moves and Penn State Transportation Services.

Visit Engage State College for information on how to register your ride.