Former Ferguson Township supervisor Peter Buck announced Monday he is running for state representative in the 171st legislative district, where he will look to challenge 12-term incumbent Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.

A Democrat, Buck said he wants to deliver "new energy and accountability to Harrisburg." Buck (formerly Buckland) served on the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors from 2016 until last June when he moved to Houserville, where he now resides with his wife and son.

“All across this district, from Reedsville and Millheim or Pine Grove Mills to Bellefonte, from small farms to high-tech outfits, the people deserve a representative who understands the issues and will advocate for them, their families and business, and their communities day in and day out,” Buck said.

The 171st district covers parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

During his time on the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors, Buck served a term as chair and sat on the Centre Region Council of Governments Public Services and Environmental and Facilities committees and on the Spring Creek Watershed Commission. He said he worked to maintain fund balances while never raising taxes.

He also cited his work with the police department to implement body cameras, support for community mental health and suicide prevention programs, and efforts to advance sustainability initiatives at the municipal and regional level.

Buck manages academic programming for Penn State’s Sustainability Institute. He serves on the executive committees of the Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium and the Penns Valley Conservation Association

“This campaign is about secure economic development, excellent and accountable schools, ensuring that we are stewards of the land, and ultimately holding our officials accountable to do what’s right by the constituency.” Buck said.

Centre County Board of Commissioners Chair Michael Pipe offered an endorsement of Buck.

“Peter will be a tireless advocate for Centre and Mifflin counties," Pipe said. "He will fight for broadband to our rural communities, address the crisis with Emergency Medical Services, and investments in renewable energy."

Benninghoff announced last week that he would seek a 13th term in the state House. In Centre County, the 171st district includes Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim boroughs, College, Gregg, Harris, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker townships, and part of Ferguson Township.