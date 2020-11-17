Greg Koehle, a former State College police officer and current Lock Haven University professor, will run for Centre County Magisterial District Judge 49-3-04 in 2021. Photo provided

Greg Koehle, a former State College police officer, announced on Monday that he will be a candidate for magisterial district judge in the 2021 primary election.

A College Township resident, Koehle plans to seek election for magisterial district judge representing district 49-3-04, which is located in Centre Hall and also covers Millheim Borough, Harris, Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn and Potter townships, and parts of College and Spring townships.

District Judge Tom Jordan, also a former State College police officer, plans to retire after the end of his third term in the position. He was appointed to the role in 2002 and first won election in 2003

Koehle, who will cross-file to run on the Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary, is currently professor of criminal justice at Lock Haven University, where he has worked since 2011. During his 12-year career with the State College Police Department, he held several assignments, including uniformed patrol, school resource officer, community relations and crime prevention and drug task force.

While working as a police officer Koehle, who holds a bachelor's degree from Penn State, earned his master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin and Ph.D. in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

"I have always held public service in high regard, as evidenced by my careers in criminal justice and education," Koehle said. "I would like to be directly involved in the administration of justice locally. Centre County is a great place to live and I would like to fulfill a role in maintaining this. I believe that this desire, along with my professional experience, education, community service, and life experience make me an excellent candidate for ... district judge."

Koehle has served in a number of community and local government organizations, including the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice Board, Centre County Mental Health/Drug and Alcohol Board, Centre County Local Emergency Planning Commission, College Township Industrial Development Authority, Boalsburg Fire Company, Harris Township Lions, Our Lady of Victory Security Council and Clinton County Women’s Center Board.

He also has been a coach for State College Little League, Centre Soccer Association and OLV Hoops, as well as vice president of the Nittany Lion Aquatic Club.

He completed Leadership Centre County, was awarded the Life Saving Medal from SCPD and received the Outstanding Police Officer Award from the State College Jaycees.

Koehle and his wife, Molly, have three children.

District judges are elected to six-year terms.