Centre County now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after four new positive tests were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday.

Across Pennsylvania, there were 533 new confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the Commonwealth's total to 2,751. The health department reported 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the statewide total 34.

Saturday's numbers included the first confirmed case in neighboring Huntingdon County, where on Friday Juniata College reported an employee had tested positive. Blair County saw its second case, while Clearfield and Lycoming counties remain at two and Union and Cambria counties at one. Clinton and Mifflin counties have had no confirmed cases to date.

In Centre County, Mount Nittany Health reported on Friday an employee at an outpatient practice tested positive, the system's first employee case.

The statewide increase on Saturday was about the same as a day earlier, when 531 new cases were reported. A total of 25,254 patients have tested negative.

Among those who have tested positive, the hospitalization rate has been about 10 percent, with the largest percentage of hospitalizations among people age 25-49, according to the health department. More than two-thirds of all deaths have been people age 65 and older.