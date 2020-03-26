Penn State football picked up a blue-chip offensive lineman when four-star prospect Landon Tengwall committed to the program on Thursday.

Tengwall was a highly-sought after recruit nationally, as he chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Michigan, and Alabama among others. The 6’6″, 300-pound offensive tackle is the top-ranked player in his home state of Maryland and the seventh-best offensive tackle in the country, according to 247sports. He announced his commitment via an interview with Rivals.com on Thursday.

The offensive tackle is currently a junior at Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland and is, in a word, dominant. He will serve as a valuable addition to Phil Trautwein’s group as a protector of the quarterback and an important factor in Penn States run game.

Tengwall joins Nate Bruce as the second offensive lineman to commit to James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2021, and the third player overall. Three-star athlete Liam Clifford, Sean Clifford’s younger brother, rounds out the group.

