Centre County's free COVID-19 testing site at the Nittany Mall will continue for at least one more week beyond its originally scheduled end date.

The county commissioners on Tuesday approved extending the contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to operate the walk-in clinic the week of Nov. 17-21. Under the original contract signed in October, the clinic had been scheduled to operate five days a week from Oct. 27 through Nov. 14.

Centre County Administrator Margaret Gray said the site in the former Bon-Ton has been averaging 125 tests per day.

"I’ve received many comments from a variety of individuals talking about the ease of using the site and what a great resource it’s been," Gray said. "The space has worked out extremely well for us. People have had no problem finding it, good signage."

Prior to the county's contract with AMI, the health care company performed free testing at the mall between Sept. 25-Oct. 10 under contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania.

While the site is currently operating eight hours a day, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, it will be open 10 hours a day for the week of Nov. 17-21.

"They think that they’re missing people who might be inclined to come to the site after 6 at night and their experience in other locations is that the 10 hour day does capture more of the people needing testing," Gray said.

Centre County is funding the site through money set aside from the county's $14.7 million CARES Act block grant.

The original three-week contract was for $258,911 based on average daily testing of 300 individuals. Because the site has averaged lower daily testing numbers, the ultimate cost to the county for that period will be $220,241.

The one-week contract for 10 hours a day and an average of 200 tests per day will be about $76,000, not including the reduction from money carried over from the previous contract.

Gray said AMI is willing to operate on a week-to-week basis and will continue with 72 hours notice. The commissioners will discuss whether to extend the site again before Thanksgiving.

Anyone of any age can be tested for free. No appointments will be necessary, but a photo-ID or insurance card is required.

