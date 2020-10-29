BELLEFONTE — October is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still time to celebrate the 10th month off the calendar.

Friday in the ‘Fonte is held the last Friday of each month in downtown Bellefonte and offers local residents, as well as visitors, an opportunity to join the town’s business community for an October celebration.

The hub of activities is at Talleyrand Park where participants can enjoy both adult and non-alcoholic cider from Good Intent Cider. Organizers encourage bringing food from a favorite downtown restaurant and blanket or chair, or enjoy food from a vendor park vendor.

Friday in the ‘Fonte is promoted monthly by Downtown Bellefonte Inc. The organization is committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the community and care about the safety of all the volunteers, businesses owners, employees and visitors. DBI requests those attending to wear masks while indoors and patronizing businesses and outside when unable to maintain appropriate social distance.

Here is what’s ahead for the Oct. 30 event:

ART A LA CARTE, 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. 107 S. ALLEGHENY ST.

Art a la Carte features dozens of local artists, carefully curated to showcase a diverse group of artists working in a variety of mediums. Stop in to find find jewelry, glass, woodwork, quilts, handwoven pieces, felt, marbled silk, pottery, paintings, pastels, photography, homemade goats’ milk soap, handmade cards, Bellefonte memorabilia and more.

BELLE MERCANTILE, 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. 135 S. SPRING ST.

Belle Mercantile is now open and is a collective marketplace featuring local artisan, handmade, vintage and unique finds. It will be open extended hours for Friday in the ‘Fonte. This month, Belle Mercantile will feature popups from The Cakery and By a Thread Boutique from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Deb’s Flower Farm. Also, enjoy free samples from some of the vendors and a bowl of Halloween candy.

BIG SPRING SPIRITS, 4 TO 10 P.M. 198 MATCH FACTORY PLACE

Big Spring Spirits has take-out, curbside pickup and delivery options available

The Tasting Room is now open. Stop in to enjoy a summer-inspired handcrafted cocktail and delicious food from Nomad Kitchen. Dine safely indoors or outdoors on the patio with views of Talleyrand Park.

Also, BSS is still busy selling spirits, bottled ready-todrink cocktails and hand sanitizer to go. Order online and choose curbside pickup, free local delivery or $5 shipping anywhere in the state.

All revenue generated from the sale of hand sanitizer will be donated to the Bellefonte YMCA and The Faith-Centre to support their missions to feed those in need in the community.

BELLEFONTE ART MUSEUM, NOON TO 4:30 P.M. 133 N. ALLEGHENY ST.

Come out during Friday in the ‘Fonte for the opening day for new exhibitions in five galleries. Friday in the ‘Fonte will be the last day to submit a pumpkin image in BAM’s Spooktacular Pumpkin Contest for a chance to win $50 in BAM Bucks.

Don’t forget to stop into the museum gift shop before you leave. Rotating is an inventory of hand-crafted items and fine art, created by museum registry artists, along with a select group of artists from outside the area. From wall art, jewelry and pottery, to wearable art, cards and books, visitors can find most anything for every occasion.

THE CAKERY, 5 TO 7:30 P.M. POP-UP AT BELLE MERCANTILE

As downtown goers wait patiently for the new store to open on N. Potter Street, visitors can find The Cakery at Belle Mercantile this month for Friday in the ‘Fonte. Stop by for sweet treats of all kinds.

CONFER’S JEWELERS, 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. 100 N. ALLEGHENY ST.

Stop by Confers for the most gorgeous selection of jewelry for any budget — 50% percent off all estate jewelry for Friday in the ‘Fonte and live music outside the store from 5 to 7 p.m.

HAPPY WRAPS, 10 A.M. TO 9:15 P.M. 216 W. HIGH ST.

Stop in for fresh and healthy wraps and finish up with a fruit smoothie or hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream before or after the shopping adventures.

JABEBO STUDIO, 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. 213 E. BISHOP ST.

Stop in for a Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale on the signature Jabebo Earrings, made from recycled cereal boxes — plus 10 percent off all handmade items by the general manger, Kim Hunziker. She has stocked the store with her jewelry, pillows, postcards and more. In addition to their signature earrings, visitors can also find locally made bath and beauty products and handmade and fair-trade items. Jabebo also offers free parking for Friday in the ‘Fonte patrons.

PLUMB’S DRUG & GIFT STORE, 9 A.M. TO 9 P.M. 105 N. ALLEGHENY ST.

Plumb’s offers beautiful seasonal home decor, gifts, cards and stationary; come see what’s new for fall and Halloween. And don’t forget about the old-fashioned soda fountain with hard ice cream. Get 25 percent off your regularly priced gift shop purchase during Friday in the ‘Fonte.

URBN FLAVOURHAUS BELLEFONTE, 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. 141 W. HIGH ST.

Stop by the newly renovated downtown URBN Flavourhaus for delicious milkshakes, sandwiches and coffee drinks, or visit the drive through at Park Place for a full menu.

BY A THREAD BOUTIQUE, 5 TO 7:30 P.M. POP-UP AT BELLE MERCANTILE

Have you heard the news? By A Thread Boutique is the newest addition to the downtown Bellefonte community. While things get settled at the new location on High Street, visitors can find comfy sweaters and fall fashions at Belle Mercantile, for a special Friday in the ‘Fonte Pop-up.

GOOD INTENT CIDER, 3 TO 10 P.M. 167 S. POTTER ST.

Fright Night returns to the patio of Good Intent. Make a reservation for Friday in the ‘Fonte on the patio and enjoy a special small-batch cider release while watching “House on Haunted Hill.”

GOVERNORS PUB & TALLEYRAND TAVERN, 11 A.M. TO 10 P.M. 211 W. HIGH ST.

It’s Fright Night at the Tavern.

On the night before All Hallows Eve — the lights are low, the music plays — murmur of voices — the doors open to the past. Enter the doors but beware … the customers that are still floating around may not want you there, or may decide you can never leave. When the bartender calls last call and rings the bell four times you must leave by the time the bell rings four or you will never leave and you will become part of the Bar of Lost Souls.

The walk-through will be held at The Talleyrand Tavern. Adults and children are welcome. Safety precautions will be taken. No more than eight people may enter at a time and masks must be worn.

At the end of the tour a treat will be given to all. Adults can also try to win a 10 percent-off coupon from the Governors’ Pub.

HELEN FOXX AND CO., 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. 122 S. ALLEGHENY ST.

Helen Foxx carries a wide selection of ladies boutique clothing and accessories, for all sizes and budgets. Stop in for their flash clearance sale at 65 percent off.

MY CAFE BUZZ, 8 A.M. TO 4 P.M. 325 W. HIGH ST.

This month, My Buzz is hosting a Friday in the ‘Font flea market. Stop in to find handcrafted goods from various vendors. Plus, it will be holding a costume competition on Friday and Saturday. The winner get a free hot chocolate with whipped cream. As always, My Buzz will be serving up coffee, homemade baked goods, breakfast and lunch, smoothies, ice cream and its famous “Buzz Bowls.”

PLAZA CENTRE, 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. 124 W. HIGH ST.

The Plaza is extending hours for Friday in the ‘Fonte. While it is known for its antiques, it also has so much more. Patrons can find books, curios, vintage and zany gifts. Stop in for free candy and sales from some of the vendors.

RICHARD KNUPP HERITAGE CENTER, 1 TO 4 P.M. 123 N. ALLEGHENY ST.

Stop in to check out the recently opened heritage center in Bellefonte. Here, visitors can find information on Bellefonte history and scheduled historic self-guided tours through town.