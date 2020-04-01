Fullington Trailways is suspending all intercity bus service from April 2-30 because of state and federal recommendations to limit travel to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a service bulletin on the company's website.

For the State College area, that means daily departures to and from DuBois, the Pittsburgh Airport, Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre — as well as connections with other bus carriers like Greyhound at those stops to and from points beyond — will not be available.

The suspension of service applies to all daily departures throughout Fullington's system in Pennsylvania and New York.

"We want our passengers, drivers and employees to be safe given the current environment," the service bulletin said. "Thank you for your understanding and please take care of yourself and your loved ones by following CDC recommended precautions."

Customers with questions can call 800-858-8555.

The Clearfield-based company's five express bus routes to metropolitan areas in the Mid-Atlantic were canceled in March because they were primarily targeted to Penn State students, who did not return to campus when the university moved to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Megabus announced last week it was suspending all service to and from New York City, including its State College trips. The Megabus website still showed available trips to and from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg as of Wednesday afternoon.