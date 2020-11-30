The site of the planned Footprints in the Field: A Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Garden is located on the grounds of Calvary Harvest Fields in Boalsburg.

Koch Funeral Home invites community member to join in helping to fund Footprints in the Field: A Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Garden on the grounds of the Calvary Harvest Fields church in Boalsburg. This fundraising campaign kicks off on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Losing a baby affects many generations of families. The need to provide validation that these babies existed, they mattered, and are not forgotten is strong – as is the need to heal. Spearheaded by Cathy Holsing and inspired by her grandson, Josiah Emmanuel, who lived for one and one-half hours, Footprints in the Field will be a place for generations of families to reflect, mourn and heal, regardless of religious or spiritual beliefs. Situated near two ponds and landscaped with natural flora, the Garden will be full of river rocks which visitors can have inscribed to honor a lost baby and then placed in the Garden or taken home.

The goal is to raise the necessary funds this winter to schedule the first phase of the project to be completed in the spring of 2020. This phase will include a gazebo with space for families to gather.

For more information, visit the Footprints in the Field Facebook page. To financially support the efforts, go to www.gofundme.com/f/footprints-in-the-field and to learn about project updates, check the Koch Funeral Home website at www.kochfuneralhome.com.