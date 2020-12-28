Geisinger's Convenient Care clinic in State College is now specifically designated as a cold and flu walk-in clinic.

The Convenient Care Cold and Flu Center at 1630 N. Atherton St. offers dedicated care for cold, flu and respiratory virus symptoms, such as cough, fever, runny nose or sore throat, to anyone over the age of 1.

“This cold and flu season comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the viruses have similar symptoms,” Dr. Richard Martin, medical director of Geisinger Convenient Care, said in a release. “By opening dedicated cold and flu centers, we’re helping people get the care they need in the most efficient way.”

Geisinger's Cold and Flu Centers are equipped with various testing capabilities for influenza and respiratory viruses, including for COVID-19, but they are not a COVID-19 testing centers.

“Our cold and flu centers won’t turn away anyone with other illnesses and injuries, but it’s important for patients to know where to go for more efficient care,” Martin said. “Convenient Care is still here to treat your sprains, strains, cuts and other illnesses, but we’re making care easier by helping people get to the best location for treatment.”

For more about Geisinger Cold and Flu Centers, visit geisinger.org/coldandflu.

Patients can hold their place in line and check wait times for any Geisinger Convenient Care location at geisinger.org/urgent. Online check-in allows physical distancing and minimizes time in the clinic’s reception area.

Anyone entering the clinic should wear a mask or ask for one and patients should have only one person accompany them if possible.

Geisinger patients who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, can self-schedule a COVID-19 test through the myGeisinger app.

