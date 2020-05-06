As Pennsylvania begins the process of gradually reopening, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday unveiled a plan for a new initiative designed to increase COVID-19 contact tracing and testing capabilities while also reduce unemployment.

With a vaccine likely many months away and some models predicting a second wave of the virus in the fall, the Commonwealth Civilian Cornonavirus Corps will help the state contain outbreaks and train unemployed residents for public health jobs such as contact tracing.

"To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus," Wolf said during a news conference on Wednesday. "I am proposing the Commonwealth Civilian Cornonavirus Corps, a new program that will expand our ability to conduct contact tracing and testing and mobilize Pennsylvanians to do all sorts of things to contain the COVID-19 virus. The Commonwealth Civilian Cornonavirus Corps will reduce our unemployment rate while making a lasting health and economic contribution to our commonwealth."

Twenty-four counties, including Centre, will move to the "yellow" phase of reopening on Friday, with stay-at-home orders lifted and some business restrictions eased. Leaders in a number of other counties have insisted that they, too, are ready to begin reopening as well.

Wolf said the ability to reopen more of the state and remove more restrictions depends on expanded testing and a robust infrastructure for surveillance and contact-tracing. The corps would help to monitor and respond to new cases and quantify the impact of mitigation efforts.

"By maximizing our testing and contact tracing capabilities we can contain COVID-19 without widely freezing the movement of Pennsylvanians," he said.

According to a news release, the corps would partner with local public health agencies, community organizations and nonprofits to expand Pennsylvania’s existing testing and contract tracing initiatives; leverage additional resources to fund testing and contact tracing initiatives; explore creative ways to recruit residents with health care and public health experience to support the initiative; and coordinate existing resources deployed by the commonwealth, including community health nurses and county health departments who are currently conducting testing and contact tracing throughout the state.

The corps would engage existing workforce development programs and training programs and AmeriCorps to strengthen the public health workforce; use existing workforce development recruit, train and connect the public health workforce with employment opportunities; and work with public health and health care employers to connect trained workers with long-term employment opportunities.

Wolf said "the hope is" that the state will received special federal funding for the corps. He added that he spoke with legislators and they do not believe that legislative action is needed to create the corps if the federal funding comes through.

While the corps will focus on containment, Wolf said it "will not be a replacement for everyday hygiene, wearing masks and social distancing. Nor will it replace our health care and other workers who already play a vital role in contact tracing. We will likely still be unable to resume activities with large crowds such as concerts for fear of infecting an enormous number of Pennsylvanians at one time.

"But effective containment will allow us to resume life as much as possible."