Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced a statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania for two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and medical facilities will remain open and municipal services will continue. As of midnight tonight, all non-essential stores are to close, including bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery.

"This isn't a decision I take lightly at all," Wolf said. "It's one that I'm making because medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed."

President Donald Trump also encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people as well as non-essential travel.

Wolf said he anticipates the closures to continue for two weeks "but we will be constantly re-evaluating and we will lift the mitigation efforts as soon as possible."

According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, "non-essential businesses include community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls and except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations."

Wolf said he would not use the National Guard or police to force private businesses to close.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board subsequently announced all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will close until further notice starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Day care facilities are included in Wolf's order, but he said they will not be forced to close at this time.

Wolf had previously ordered all K-12 schools in the commonwealth to close for two weeks and most colleges and universities, including Penn State, have suspended in-person classes.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 76 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Centre County as of yet.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said children should not participate in sleepovers or play dates while they are home from school.

"Your job right now is to stay calm, stay safe and stay at home," Levine said.

This story will be updated.