Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all businesses considered "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m. today to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf earlier this week had ordered bars and restaurants to cease dine-in service and provided guidance that strongly urged such non-essential businesses to shut down. Since then, Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases spiked to 185 and the state saw its first death from the illness.

"I had hoped for voluntary compliance so our public safety officials could focus on assisting with the crisis. Unfortunately, we have not seen full compliance," Wolf said. "We have no time to lose. With every minute that passes, more Pennsylvanians come into contact with the COVID-19 virus. The spread of COVID-19 is increasing at an exponential pace. We cannot allow this virus to overwhelm our hospital

Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, food and beverage production, telecommunication providers and beer distributors are among the various businesses that will continue to remain open. Municipal services also will continue. Restaurants and bars can continue to provide drive-thru, delivery and takeout service, but as previously ordered may not offer dine-in service.

Non-life-sustaining businesses include a wide range of establishments and activities such as theaters, salons, clothing stores, building construction, coal mining and some, but not all, manufacturing.

The full list explaining what can stay open and what must close is at the bottom of this story.

Enforcement action against businesses that do not close will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania State Police and local officials to enforce the closure order, which Wolf says is authorized under the Emergency Management Services Code's provision granting the governor extraordinary powers.

Enforcement action for bar and restaurant dine-in closures had already begun on Thursday.

Businesses that do not comply will be subject to citations, fines, or license suspensions. Businesses and organizations that do not comply forfeit their right to disaster relief and could face criminal charges, Wolf said.

Businesses that are permitted to continue operating are required to follow social distancing practices and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, low-interest loans are available for small businesses and eligible non-profits in Pennsylvania that face losses related to COVID-19.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Wolf. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”





