Throughout Douglas Meyer’s 23-year stint as the music director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra in State College, he faced one constant struggle — finding a place to perform.

Venues on the Penn State campus such as Eisenhower Auditorium and Schwab Auditorium were either unavailable or too expensive to rent. The State Theatre on College Avenue was too small and the acoustics were less than ideal. Even local high school auditoriums were often booked with school-related functions.

Meyer, 77, retired from the PCO in 2014 and started talking to other groups who had experienced the same difficulties — groups like the Nittany Valley Symphony, State College Choral Society, Nittany Ballet, State College Municipal Band and FUSE Productions. All were frustrated with the amount of time, energy and resources they were spending each season to cobble together places to rehearse and perform.

“We have very talented, high-caliber performers in our community, but State College does not have a facility to accommodate all the things they need,” Meyer said. “We don’t have a good proscenium theater, we don’t have an orchestra pit, we don’t have adequate dressing rooms … Imagine a building downtown that’s just big enough for a nice concert hall and maybe a small recital hall, with a nice lobby for lectures and events. That’s really what we need.”

Meyer is not content with just imagining such a facility. In 2017, he brought together a board of directors made up of 11 people from local performing arts groups and formed the Nittany Performing Arts Centre nonprofit organization. They are currently taking the first concrete steps toward turning the dream into a reality.

The group did some initial fundraising and has hired a consulting firm from Philadelphia to analyze the community’s needs and to advise the group on how to best proceed. They should receive the firm’s findings next month, and Meyer expects that the next step will be to put together a business plan.

Meyer said the Nittany Performing Arts Centre is finding support from municipal officials as well as from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“They’re very much interested in this because the downtown sort of needs an adult element to attract people from State College and all around to come downtown and enjoy themselves,” he said. “A good performing arts center is going to pull people in from outside, and they’ll go to restaurants and shops and performances.”

The group is focusing on a mid-size facility that would seat just under 1,000 people. Over the years, Meyer has conducted orchestras in concert halls all across the United States and Europe, so he has a good grasp on what kind of facility would work here.

He points to the new Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay, Ohio, as a potential model for the Nittany Performing Arts Centre. The community of Findlay, which is similar in size and demographics to State College, rallied together to raise the necessary funds and to renovate a school building that was closed in 2013. The resulting facility ultimately cost about $18 million to build, Meyer said.

Without a location or a building design, it is too soon to estimate how much such a facility would cost to build here, Meyer said. For now, he just hopes to raise awareness and excitement about the group’s efforts so that when it comes time to start fundraising in earnest, the NPAC will find community support.

“Check out our website (nittanypac.org), join our e-list, and ask questions,” he said. “The best thing that people can do right now is to go to the performances of our community groups, because the more you support them, the more solid they are.”