Ah yes, grades.

Penn State did not play well on Saturday, something that just about anyone with eyes could unpack all on their own. In truth, there were some silver-linings interspersed in a game that Penn State fans would rather just forget. It's hard to know where to start after a game like that, but here are the grades, and some stats to know after Penn State's 35-19 loss in front of an empty Beaver Stadium.

Offense: D+

Sigh. There are a lot of different directions to go with this one.

Sean Clifford attempted 57 passes which is a single-game program record surpassing a Christian Hackenberg effort in 2013 by two attempts. As you might imagine, few things go well when you pass the ball 50+ times unless you're running and Air Raid offense and it's safe to say Penn State isn't. Clifford ended the night with 340 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions as well as a fumble returned for a touchdown. One of his interceptions was bad, the other Jahan Dotson probably should have given him some help with.

In either case Clifford hasn't looked better in 2020 than he did in 2019 which was really all any fan was asking for. Why exactly this is the case is probably attributed to a few things. For one Penn State's offensive line has done little in the way of helping in protection and couldn't do much in the way of opening holes for the run game against one of the worst rush defenses in the nation. Clifford alternates between great throws and bad ones, and having defensive linemen in his face en route to seven sacks doesn't help matters any.

So he needs to improve, but he's more part of a longer list of issues than the only problem. Very Hackenberg in a lot of ways.

Overall Penn State went 9-for-20 on third down and faced an average of eight yards to gain on those third downs. With just 94 yards on the round there's not much to write home about in that department either. Overall the offense ran 93 plays and averaged 4.7 yards per snap.

In terms of chunk plays it posted nine passing plays of 15 or more yards and seven rushes of 10 or more yards. Four of those rushes were by Clifford.

Jahan Dotson (now over 1,000 yards in his career) was great once again, although five of his nine catches came in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much over. Parker Washington chipped in eight catches on 14 targets for two scores while Pat Frieremuth was solid with six catches on 11 targets for 91 yards. This group has been more or less as advertised this season, which is ironic when you consider Penn State's receivers were supposed to be a weak spot.

This entire offense has a weird way of putting up interesting numbers that don't look awful (30 first downs/slightly sub .500 third down rate) while also doing none of those good things in time for it to really matter -at least on Saturday.

This grade is low because Clifford is out of sorts and so is the line. Not going to blame Devyn Ford for all that much because he's doing what he can with what he has to work with. It's also low because for all its issues, Penn State's defense made stops in the second half and was rewarded with three turnovers and a turnover on downs in the second half.

Dotson and Washington bump this grade up because they're making plays on a team that needs people to make plays.

Defense: D/B

For the second-straight week Penn State's defense gave up a big play and eventual touchdown on the very first drive. It's hard to put a finger exactly on what the issue is here, but Penn State isn't getting to the quarterback, isn't covering down the field that well and has struggled to tackle.

Maryland scored on four of its first six drives -which is not good- and was 9-of-16 on third down despite needing 7.2 yards on average to convert. For the most part fans should have known this Maryland team was better than usual, but it's safe to assume nobody saw this coming. Taulia Tagovailoa is quickly stepping out of his brother's shadow as a solid quarterback in his own right and will be fun to watch the rest of the season. On Saturday he finished with just shy of 300 yards passing going 18-of-26.

In terms of chunk plays, Maryland gained 202 yards through the air on just six catches. Not ideal.

Overall this group gets a bad grade for its first half but a solid grade for a second half where Maryland gained 57 yards over five drives. The Terps might have been playing to the clock for some of those, but given the chance to get stops, Penn State's defense did just that. In a world where Penn State's offense was playing better, that would have been enough to win - in theory.

Penn State needs playmakers here and it isn't getting them. Joey Porter Jr has been solid, Brandon Smith has showed flashes and Jesse Luketa has done what he can, but there isn't one player on this side of the ball that Penn State can rely on in that Micah Parsons way to turn a game around. Lamont Wade has also not been great and Tariq Castro-Fields was on the wrong end of his fair share of plays along the way.

Brent Pry has generated too many good defenses at Penn State to assume he has lost his touch, but this group is not the one expected to struggle as much as it has. The Nittany Lions would be well served to start games better, and give the offense a bit more rope to work with instead of starting out immediately from behind. Then again, given Penn State's history with second half leads, perhaps it's better to be behind early than giving up the lead late.

Jayson Oweh gets good marks here with 10 tackles to lead Penn State. Linebacker Ellis Brooks was not far behind with seven of his own.

Special Teams: C

This grade is average because it was average. Jake Pinegar missed a 49-yarder but above 45 yards it's hard to fault a guy for missing because kicking the football is hard. Mostly this grade is low because Penn State's special teams unit hasn't done anything really of note all season. The return game doesn't exist in a new world of fair catches (apparently the result of analytics) and while Jordan Stout has punted well (40.5 yard average) one can only give so many gold stars for punting.

Credit to Maryland for pinning Penn State on the one twice in this game. That was enjoyable to watch.

To a certain extent this group went from making a ton of mistakes in Week 1 to just simply existing in Week 3 so that is technically improvement.

Penn State's two-point conversion attempts look very bland -which is not automatically bad- but they're also not successful. This isn't really a special teams issue considering the personnel running these plays but it fits here better than offense, because I'm in charge.

Coaching: C-

There's some amount of empathy to be had here. Penn State's offensive line hasn't been great, the running back room is Devyn Ford and two freshmen, the quarterback is struggling and the receivers only get open half the time. If you're Kirk Ciarrocca it's not exactly like you've got a million options to work with at this point in terms of players not named Jahan Dotson or Pat Freiermuth who you know will show up every single play.

That said, the whole point of coaching is to work your way out of these jams. It's not as though Penn State is lacking talent and while schemes might be sound, that's only part of the battle. There's *something* going on with this team be it chemistry or effort or an unknown general 2020 quality. Whatever the case might be, these are the problems James Franklin gets paid the big bucks to solve. A coach can only do so much, but Franklin will have to find a way to right the ship and find that way soon.

The good news: Nebraska is probably a worse team and sometimes a win is all it takes to get the mojo back. The bad news: winning can mask you issues, so a W doesn't always mean you're in the clear.

It's hard to imagine that Penn State was institutionally unprepared for this game, but whatever the case might be, the Nittany Lions got beat pretty soundly and the buck stops at the top.

Overall: D

Against Indiana you could write that off as a tricky Week 1 loss on the road against a team that appears to actually be quite good. In Week 2 you could write that off as a good-job-good-effort game against Ohio State. Week 3 was the real test to see if these issues were a product of aforementioned factors or if the Nittany Lions are just not very good. Safe to say we got the answer as things stand right now.