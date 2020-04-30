It can be difficult while you're stuck at home to find the room to laugh. It rains a lot in State College, and mixed with a quarantined lifestyle, things can get a little gloomy.

That's where Happy Valley Improv comes into play, hoping to bring a smile to your face and remind you that things will be okay, and eventually life will get back to normal.

Beginning on May 7th, the group will be performing every Thursday night at 7:30pm on the streaming platform Mixer and the public is invited to join in the fun of the “Happy Valley Improv Hour.” The show is free of cost, but the group will be taking donations, a portion of which will be sent back to the community. 25% of all donations will go directly to The State Theatre, and 25% will go to another local business/non-profit each week that we partner with.

“We wanted to do something to provide a little respite for people who are struggling,” said James Tierney, one of the founders of the group. “Hopefully our shows can provide that, and we can raise a little money for other local organizations that may be struggling right now.”

In addition to the 7:30pm, the group will be offering one late-night show per month, after the normal Happy Valley Improv Hour on a Thursday.

All shows will be streamed here.

Happy Valley Improv will also be offering virtual improv classes beginning in early May. Of the two available sessions, one runs Tuesdays at 7pm and the other Saturdays at 12pm. The courses will run for four weeks each, at an hour and a half per session. General cost is $90; a hardship rate of $75 is also available. Information can be found here.

For more information on Happy Valley Improv, visit their website.