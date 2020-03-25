The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed one new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County, bringing the local total to eight as statewide totals continued to spike.

Across the Commonwealth, there were 276 new positive cases for an overall total of 1,127 in 44 of the state's 67 counties. Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, increasing the total to 11.

It wasn't clear if the confirmed case reported at Penn State's University Park campus on Tuesday represented the new Centre County case in the updated report by the health department, which in most instances does not release identifying information.

Centre County's first COVID-19 case was reported on Friday.

Elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, one new confirmed case was reported in Clearfield County, bringing its total to two. Cambria County has one confirmed case. No confirmed positives have been reported in Blair, Clinton, Huntingdon, Mifflin or Union counties, all of which border Centre County.

Statewide, 11,193 patients have tested negative for COVID-19. Because commercial labs are also testing in addition to hospitals and the state lab, complete data on the number of tests pending is not available, according to the health department.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Gov. Tom Wolf expanded a stay-at-home order to three additional counties, with Erie, Lehigh, and Northampton joining the previous orders for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said earlier this week the stay-at-home order was being issued for counties with the largest outbreaks and evidence of community spread in order to prevent a surge in cases that could overwhelm the medical system. In those counties, residents have been asked to leave only for essential travel such as health care or obtaining medicine, getting necessary supplies, work at life-sustaining businesses, caring for a loved one or pet in another household, volunteering to provide essential services and outdoor exercising if social distancing is maintained.