The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County, bringing the county's total to 22.

Across Pennsylvania, 643 new confirmed positives were added on Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 3,394 in 58 counties. Four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 bring the total to 38 in Pennsylvania.

In Central Pennsylvania, Mifflin County saw its first two cases. Blair and Lycoming counties each added their third cases. Clearfield and Snyder counties remained at two cases while Cambria and Huntingdon stayed at one. Two cases had been reported in Union County, but are no longer listed on the state's list. No cases have been reported in Clinton County.

Among the patients who have tested positive, the largest number has been in people age 25-49, about 41 percent of all cases.

"Younger adults and middle aged adults should not be complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "They are not invulnerable and they are as susceptible to this virus as everybody else is."

About 10 percent of all cases have required hospitalization and 49 percent of those have been age 65 or older. All deaths have been adult patients, and the majority have been age 65 or older.

Levine noted that nursing home patients are especially vulnerable to the spread of viruses because of other medical conditions they might have. There have been 64 confirmed nursing home cases in 36 facilities, most in the southeastern part of the state.

Strict guidelines for nursing homes, including restricting visitation, have been put in place to limit exposure.

On Saturday, Centre County was added to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, joining 21 other counties. As of noon on Sunday, the order had not been expanded to any other counties.

Levine said factor are considered on a day-by-day basis, including evaluating the number of cases, cases per capita and discussions with county commissioners and health officials.

"There are a number of different factors and that is the basis behind this measured, sequential approach to stay at home orders," Levine said.