Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Centre County, bringing the county's total number to three as cases statewide continue to spike, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Monday.

Throughout the Commonwealth, 165 new positives were reported as of noon on Monday, increasing the number of cases in Pennsylvania to 644. Cases have been confirmed in 34 of the state's 67 counties. The largest number of cases has been in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Centre County's first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Friday.

The health department also reported a COVID-19 death in Montgomery County, the third to date in Pennsylvania.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Overall, 6,595 patients have tested negative. Because commercial labs are also testing in addition to hospitals and the state lab, complete data on the number of tests pending is not available, according to the health department.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close to halt the spread of COVID-19. State and local officials were to begin enforcement actions against non-compliant businesses on Monday morning.

Mount Nittany Health announced on Sunday night that preventative screenings would begin this week for everyone accessing any of its facilities.