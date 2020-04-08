Pennsylvania's Department of Health on Wednesday unveiled an online dashboard that provides ongoing updates about COVID-19 hospitalizations and available hospital beds and ventilators at the state and county level as cases continue to rise across the commonwealth.

The release of the Hospital Preparedness Dashboard coincided with an order by Gov. Tom Wolf to target distribution of personal protective equipment and other supplies, allowing the Pennsylvania Emergency Management agency to commandeer those items to be allocated to health care facilities most in need.

According to the new preparedness dashboard, in Centre County, where Mount Nittany Medical Center is the only hospital, there are 18 total ventilators. Two are in use by COVID-19 patients, four are in use by non-COVID-19 patients, and 12 are available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Also available are eight adult intensive care unit beds, 41 medical/surgical beds, and 11 airborne isolation — or negative-pressure— room beds. According to Mount Nittany Medical Center's website, the hospital has a 12-bed medical ICU in addition to a surgical ICU.

Speaking on a Mount Nittany Health Facebook live discussion on Wednesday, Dr. Nirmal Joshi, the system's chief medical officer, declined to specify how many total COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized— in critical care or otherwise— at the State College medical center, but said "that number has been very small," and that "the vast majority of people who have tested positive are recovering at home."

Centre County has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Statewide, 1,957 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 579 on ventilators. In total, 1,477 of the state's 5,136 ventilators are currently in use by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, leaving about 70 percent still available. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said last week that the state's total supply of ventilators was more than anticipated and that more have been ordered to arrive this month.

About 40 percent of adult ICU beds and 50 percent of isolation rooms remain available across Pennsylvania.

As of noon on Wednesday, there were 16,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 309 deaths. All COVID-19-related deaths have been among adults and none have occurred in Centre County to date.

The Hospital Preparedness Dashboard is available on the health department's coronavirus website.

Wolf's targeted distribution order, meanwhile, is designed "to transfer supplies and information between medical facilities to both high-population, high-impact areas and lower population areas that might not have as many existing medical resources," he said in a statement.

The order requires "all private, public and quasi-public health care providers and facilities, as well as manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of PPE, pharmaceuticals and other medical resources," in Pennsylvania to submit an inventory of items such as N95 masks, ventilators, respirators, face shields, disinfectants, pharmaceuticals and other resources to PEMA within five days. Health care facilities also must provide reports about their needs and other information.

PEMA will make arrangements for facilities to be reimbursed for supplies and allocate them to areas with the most urgent need.

"I commend Pennsylvania’s medical facilities for their efforts so far in helping to shift resources toward the fight against COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Many are already working together to shift resources among facilities, both public and private, and many of our medical facilities have shifted resources internally.”

Speaking later during a telephone town hall with State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, Mount Nittany Health's Joshi said he had heard such an order might be possible but was not aware it had been formally made.

"We are very actively planning from our own perspective what we have and what we might need in the immediate future, as in both days and weeks," Joshi said. "It remains to be seen what this actually mean for us, quite honestly."

Corman said he wants to ensure central Pennsylvania hospitals will still have the supplies they need.

"We’re a commonwealth and we want to chip in to the communities that are being inundated with these cases if there are shortages of supplies," Corman said. "But at the same time when the surge does come to central or western Pennsylvania we want to make sure we have the supplies we need to treat the patients here locally."