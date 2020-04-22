Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County now has 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Wednesday, one fewer case than was reported on Tuesday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has previously said that county numbers sometimes decrease for reasons such as if health care providers make corrections to a patient's county of residency.

Statewide, there are now 35,684 cases, with 1,156 additional positives on Wednesday. The department also reported 58 new deaths among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older.

Centre County has had two COVID-19 deaths. The first was an 89-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Thursday and the second, reported on Tuesday, was a resident of a nursing home or personal care home.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Union now has 30 cases, Mifflin has 22, Huntingdon has 15, Blair has 14, Clinton has 13 and Clearfield has 11.

A total of 136,272 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 618 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,764 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 668 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Wednesday.

Individual county data is available at the Department of Health website.